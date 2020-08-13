Pandemic changes disaster relief efforts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The American Red Cross assisted victims of an apartment building fire early Thursday morning in Huntington.

The fire was contained to one unit, but all 20 units in the building sustained smoke and water damage, according to Red Cross disaster program manager Roy Grimmett.

“I couldn’t breathe,” victim Joseph Rutledge said. “I got my phone and my lizard. That is about all I could grab. My glasses are in there, my shoes are in there, all the clothes I own.”

With dozens of people out of their homes, the Red Cross worked to provide them with lodging, food and more. The process to provide that relief is very different during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are now doing virtual responses,” Grimmett said. “We’re calling our 911 partners and our fire departments, we’re verifying livability, we are verifying that the client belongs to the structure and then we are actually doing the interview remotely. We are not going out and meeting with clients anymore, we’re not processing at the scene.”

Grimmett said volunteers still go to the scene of larger disasters, like Thursday morning’s fire, to ensure everyone’s contact information is collected. The Red Cross support is aimed to get people through the first few days following a disaster.

The organization is also experiencing a shortage in volunteers and funding due to the pandemic, Grimmett said. Many volunteers who are afraid of being exposed to the virus or are in an at-risk category have attempted to provide virtual assistance following a disaster.

“The Red Cross has many virtual positions and those virtual positions can be reviewed on our website, RedCross.org,” Grimmett said.

