Police arrest duo wanted for storage unit break-ins

KANWAHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people accused of breaking into storage buildings last week have been arrested, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office.

Elizabeth Ball, 31, of Belle, West Virginia was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop by a Cedar Grover police officer.

Earlier Wednesday, detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for three counts of breaking and entering against her for crimes they say occurred in Elkview on Friday, August 7.

Thursday, detectives say her co-conspirator was arrested. Aaron Bigler, 22, of Belle was also charged with three counts of breaking and entering.

Detectives say tips from the public helped them find additional surveillance video of the suspects and ultimately identify them.

(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)

