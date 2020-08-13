Russell Independent School teachers return to work

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - Russell Independent School teachers returned to work Thursday.

Teachers began their final preparations for the first day of school.

Back-to-school plans originally offered students in-person learning or virtual learning beginning Aug. 26. However, things changed rapidly after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s announcement Tuesday.

“The governor came out with a recommendation for schools to essentially delay face-to-face instruction through September 28th,” said Russell Independent Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Horne.

The district decided to heed the governor’s warning and move to all virtual classes for the first nine weeks of classes.

“I would be shocked if any parent would say this is a great situation,” Horne said. “It’s not.”

Despite the changes, teachers say they’re ready.

“Most of us were already preparing both the physical classroom and the online learning environment,” said English teacher Kim Redman. “So we kind of had a heads up there that this may happen.”

Redman worked on her virtual classroom Thursday, adding personal touches like Harry Potter decorations and a Bit Moji of herself. Horne says it’s interactive details like those that will go a long way.

“We just felt that that personal connection that teachers have with students is important and we wanted to make it as real life as possible,” Horne said.

He said he realizes the school won’t be able to offer real life, in-person classes right away. However, he says these unprecedented circumstances are out of the district’s control and they’re doing the best they can with what they’re given.

