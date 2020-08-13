Advertisement

The Waiting Rain Game

Hot, humid days offer risk of cooling thunder
Flash Flooding a constant concern in any tropical air mass.
Flash Flooding a constant concern in any tropical air mass.(KY3)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tropical clime tightens its grip

The late week weather pattern that is locking in resembles a South Florida-Bahamas-Puerto Rico clime with the hot tropical sun playing a game of hide and go seek behind towering clouds by day. While those clouds want to unleash a shower or downpour, the reality is many communities are in a “show me the downpour” mode as many long, dry but steamy hours go by without a drop of rain.

Take Wednesday evening when showers and downpours formed in the higher elevations of West Virginia and Southern Kentucky then migrated slowly north into the Marmet and London pools of the Great Kanawha and the Guyandotte and Tug Valleys of far southern WV. In addition the far southern part of Pike County Kentucky (near Breaks Interstate Park) shared in the cooling thunder zone.

For Thursday look for fog to greet the first light of day especially where it rained on Wednesday evening. After that another game of cat and mouse will ensue each afternoon as hot tropical sunshine brews towering clouds that eventually leak into scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again on Thursday the thunder risk will be skewed thru the mountains and Coalfields, with a few cells wandering north to the I-64 zone. Highs will make another run at 90 degrees.

That risk of thunder and rain will increase area-wide by Friday thru Sunday with a few important caveats; namely, any one area that gets hit will wait many hours for a shower or downpour. Secondly, any slow moving downpour can create a localized street flood if not a flash flood.

