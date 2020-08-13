Update on sports and internet access for virtual learning given during W.Va. BOE meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With just under a month to go before schools in West Virginia reopen, the West Virginia Board of Education received updates Wednesday about several aspects of the new school year.

The color coding system, which is being designed to determine whether or not school districts will remain open, is expected to be released in the coming days.

If a county is ‘in the red,’ schools will close in that county and all students will transition to remote learning. If a school district closes that also means sports activities will be halted.

Bernie Dolan, executive director of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission, gave more information to the board about fall sports.

He says attendance will be limited at all events. Fans will have to keep a distance and wear face coverings. Players will also need to wear coverings on sidelines and benches.

The capacity will be based on what color code the county is in at the time.

Tickets will need to be sold in advance only to keep fans from gathering around the ticket booth.

WSAZ spoke exclusively with Dolan after he met with the board. You can watch that interview above.

State Superintendent Clayton Burch told the board a website to correlate with the recently announced Kids Connect Initiative is now live.

The program is “designed to support the learning needs of children during time outside of school hours.”

More than 1,000 hotspot locations are being set up for students to visit these areas and access WiFi to complete school assignments. For a full list of locations, click here.

