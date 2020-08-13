News
Weather
Back to School & Beyond
WSAZ Investigates
WATCH LIVE
Sports
WSAZ NOW
Homepage
News
Local
Regional
National
International
Politics
Weather
WV Lottery Cams
Closings
Weather Cams
Dual Doppler Radar
WSAZ NOW
Election Results
Submit A Story
Submit Photos and Videos
WSAZ Investigates
WATCH LIVE
LIVE Events
Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Pro Sports
Scoreboard
Putnam County Graduations
Contact Us
Hometown Hero
First Look At Four
Studio 3
Lottery
Contests
Open For Business
WSAZ Children's Charities
Meet the Team
WSAZ Careers
Tri-State CW
MeTV
TV Listings
Best of the Class
Salute to Seniors
MomsEveryday
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Covid 19
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Advertisement
West Virginia Cupcake Festival
By
Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT
|
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
The West Virginia Cupcake Festival is hosting a virtual decorating contest.
(Shara Shamblin)
The West Virginia Cupcake Festival is hosting a virtual children's pageant.
(shara shamblin)
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Studio 3
Back-to-school meal planning during COVID-19
Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By
Josie Fletcher
Kristy Browning, local Emeals user, on Studio 3.
Studio 3
Breaking down derechos in Studio 3
Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By
Josie Fletcher
Tony Cavalier on Studio 3.
Studio 3
Huntington native writes children’s book
Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By
Josie Fletcher
Greg House on Studio 3.
Video
West Virginia Cupcake Festival
Updated: 1 hour ago
West Virginia Cupcake Festival
Latest News
Video
Back-to-school meal planning during COVID-19
Updated: 1 hour ago
Back-to-school meal planning during COVID-19
Video
Breaking down derechos in Studio 3
Updated: 1 hour ago
Tony on Studio 3
Video
Huntington native writes children's book
Updated: 1 hour ago
My Teacher was in a rock band
Local
First coronavirus-related death reported in Lawrence County
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
WSAZ News Staff
The Lawrence County Health Department says its infectious disease staff is following guidelines and anyone who may have had direct contact with the individual has been notified.
News
WVEA releases school reopening survey results
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
WSAZ News Staff
WVEA is urging school districts err on the side of caution and begin the school year with distance learning
Video
McDonald's gives cleaning supplies to employees
Updated: 3 hours ago
McDonald's gives employees cleaning supplies