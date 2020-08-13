Advertisement

West Virginia Cupcake Festival

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The West Virginia Cupcake Festival is hosting a virtual decorating contest.
The West Virginia Cupcake Festival is hosting a virtual children's pageant.
