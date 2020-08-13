Advertisement

West Virginia Education Association says school should be virtual for now

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Education Association held a virtual press conference Thursday to announce the findings of a recent survey of it’s members.

The data was collected by an organization from Washington, D.C. About 4,000 members submitted their information to the group at the end of July.

“We had to see exactly what everyone was feeling because in casual conversations people are all over the board in their comfort level,” said Dale Lee, President of WVEA.

In the presentation, WVEA says educators expressed skepticism that students will be able to effectively maintain social distancing and wear masks.

Lee says the organization is home to roughly 15,000 members, but is pleased with the response to the survey and is told the margin of error is 2.5%.

“There are no easy or right answers is anything. It depends on your level of fear, of health, comfort, because it is so new and fluid,” said Lee. “It changes day to day and week to week. The numbers could be good today but skyrocket tomorrow.”

Of those who responded, 66% said they believe they are a part of the at-risk population for contracting COVID-19.

“Even our younger people are taking care of elderly parents or children with health issues, so that’s a huge concern” said Lee.

Some parents like Aaron Doughty say they would love to send their child back. He tells WSAZ he truly believes in-person instruction is the best form of education, but he doesn’t feel that it’s safe just yet.

“Why take a chance,” said Doughty. “He’ll be okay to work from home, at least for a semester.”

Survey results show that members agree with proposed efforts regarding school reopening, but disagree that staffing and resources will be sufficient for cleaning of buildings, food service and busing.

“I”m sure you’re going to be shocked, that 100 percent of our members believe that educators have to be apart of the decision making and development of the county plans,” said Lee.

Doughty says he feels for teachers who may be caught in the middle of a debate that has sometimes turned political.

”We have teachers in my family and they are concerned I don’t blame them,” said Doughty. “Even if the kids could be guaranteed safety, the teachers, aside from the awesome extra responsibilities this has placed on them, they’re in the line of fire.”

Other parents say it’s time for students to get back to the classroom, but the decision to get there, hasn’t been easy.

Heather Oglesby says she made the choice to register her child for five day a week, in-person instruction.

“I’m still hesitant about it sometimes,” said Oglesby. “I feel like these kids need to get back, they’re been out since March.”

She says she would look to see additional cleaning measures in place, including wiping desks down between students and transition of classes.

The WVEA says they do not recommend classes to be held in person through at least the first semester until additional action and efforts are put in place.

However, Lee says they will support schools and districts and the decisions they come to. If teachers feel unsafe, he encourages them to get documentation from a physician regarding specific accommodations they may need.

“Many are apprehensive about their own plan for their county,” said Lee. “The education grade level also plays a factor in their concern.”

The first day of classes in West Virginia is scheduled for September 8th.

