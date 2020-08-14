3 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Three new COVID-19-related deaths are reported in Lawrence County.

The Lawrence County Health Department made that announcement Friday. No details about the victims’ ages were released.

The newest deaths bring the county’s overall death toll to four.

Five people remain hospitalized, with one in an intensive care unit.

There have been 342 confirmed coronavirus cases overall since the pandemic began.

