6 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Boyd County

Six new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Boyd County.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Six new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Friday.

The newest cases involve a 78-year-old woman, two 20-year-old women, a 52-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 30-year-old man.

All of the affected people are isolating at home.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Management agency, there have been 39 new COVID-19 cases this month alone and 203 since the pandemic began in early spring.

Four people have died from virus complications.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

