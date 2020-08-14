6 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Six new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Friday.

The newest cases involve a 78-year-old woman, two 20-year-old women, a 52-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 30-year-old man.

All of the affected people are isolating at home.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Management agency, there have been 39 new COVID-19 cases this month alone and 203 since the pandemic began in early spring.

Four people have died from virus complications.

