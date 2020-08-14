Additional COVID-19 cases reported in Meigs County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two additional coronavirus cases and two probable cases have been reported in Meigs County, Ohio.

As of Friday, 37 cases were listed as active. There have been 68 total cases reported since April, officials say.

As always, the public is being asked to not call the Health Department for questions regarding these cases while officials complete disease investigations, contact tracing and notify relevant individuals. The cases and individuals identified as contacts of the case will be advised to self-quarantine in accordance with CDC guidance.

Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine shared a chart listing Meigs County as one of the top 10 counties in the state with the highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases based on population.

Here is a closer look at the top ten over the past 2 weeks. The first four counties are what we would consider rural counties. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/YxuHAounbV — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.