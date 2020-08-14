Advertisement

Ashland Board of Education delays in-person start date

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - When the fate of your child’s education comes down to one final decision, sometimes all you can do is fight.

The Ashland Board of Education met with parents, students, and administration to vote on whether the district will follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation of delaying in-person classes to late September.

“I want our students in school,” said Superintendent Sean Howard.

Howard said he always felt confident in the district's original plan of sending students back to school in August.

However, after a warning from the Kentucky Department of Education, those plans were quickly reconsidered.

“The governor has the authority to issue an executive order to close schools and the health department also has the authority to close schools,” Howard said.

He said these ramifications are potential consequences that could arise if their district chose to not follow Beshear’s recommendation.

After a 4-1 vote by the Ashland Board of Education -- choosing to follow the governor’s recommendation -- parents like Angel Sullivan feel hopeless.

“My nephew, he’s in special education and he cannot do virtual at all. He will not learn,” Sullivan said.

With 70% of parents overall who signed up for in-person, they’ll have to quickly find a way to adapt, as well.

“I feel like, in a way, we have failed them,” Howard said.

With this new decision, Howard said their district is in the process of planning how they can best serve their parents and students while they learn virtually. He says students will be provided necessities like electronic devices, lunches, and WiFi hotspots.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second accuser takes the stand in third day of Chase Hardin trial testimony

Updated: 1 hour ago
The trial for Chase Hardin, who is accused of sexually assaulting two women in 2018, is entering its fourth day.

News

Ashland Board of Education delays in-person start date

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Ashland Board of Education met with parents, students, and administration to vote on whether or not the district will follow Governor Andy Beshear's recommendation of delaying in-person classes to late September.

Local

Payroll Tax Break: What you need to know

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The "tax holiday" doesn't mean it's free money.

News

Russell Independent School teachers return to work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katie Wilson
Russell Independent School teachers returned to work Thursday.

Latest News

Video

Amanda Barren explains payroll tax deferment

Updated: 2 hours ago
Amanda Barren explains the payroll tax deferment and how it could affect your finances down the line.

Local

Man’s stabbing death investigated in Huntington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The victim is a man in his early 30s.

News

West Virginia Education Association says school should be virtual for now

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
The West Virginia Education Association says they do not recommend students and teachers return to classrooms for at least a semester.

News

Pandemic changes disaster relief efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The Red Cross is now doing virtual disaster responses and is in need of volunteers and donations.

News

Fire damages apartment building

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Crews pull car from Cabell County pond

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened in the 5300 block of Smith Creek Road in the Salt Rock area.