Biggest win yet | Teen comes home after skateboarding accident

Thirty-eight days after Eli Harrison was in a serious skateboarding accident, he is finally home.
Thirty-eight days after Eli Harrison was in a serious skateboarding accident, he is finally home.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Thirty-eight days after Eli Harrison was in a serious skateboarding accident, he is finally home.

WSAZ first told Eli’s story when he was fighting for his life with a traumatic brain injury.

For a month, he was in the hospital. Each day, he showed signs of improvement, or wins as his family called them.

Last week, Eli was released from the hospital, and sent to a facility in Louisville for extensive physical therapy.

After only a week, Eli was able to leave the facility and come home.

Eli was greeted by friends and family at a weekly prayer circle for him.

The teen is able to walk on his own, hold conversations, and thanked everyone for the support and prayers during his recovery.

“For everyone, thank you from the bottom of our heart for thinking and caring about our boy,” said Eli’s dad, Gary. “That’s a lot, and it’s very, very appreciative. It means the world to him and it means the world to our family.”

Gary says Eli was overcome with emotion when he got home Thursday and is resting and spending time with family before starting physical therapy at home.

