Cabell County Schools announce staggered re-entry approach

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cabell County Schools announced Friday that it will use a staggered re-entry approach to the school year.

The decision came after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement about color coding counties based on the number of active COVID-19 cases at any given time, and giving school administrators the tools to plan accordingly.

Based on the new information, Cabell County Schools has announced the following plans:

Five-Day and Blended Learning Students

To begin the school year, Cabell County Schools is announcing that students will be returning via a staggered approach. This will allow school staff to teach students the expected procedures and safety protocols for the new school year.

All five-day and blended learning students will report on the following schedule:

Sept. 8 and 9, students with last names beginning with the letters A through K will report.

September 10 and 11, students with last names beginning with the letters L through Z will report.

Virtual Learning Students

Students utilizing virtual instruction will start their online studies Sept. 8.

Blended Learning Students

After completing the first week of staggered re-entry, beginning Sept. 14, students participating in the blended instruction option will report on the following schedule:

Students with last names beginning with the letters A through K will report to school on Mondays and Tuesdays and will engage in remote learning Wednesday through Friday.

Students with last names beginning with the letters L through Z will report to schools on Wednesdays and Thursdays and engage in remote learning Mondays, Tuesdays and Friday.

"We understand many are concerned about the start of school and our desire is to communicate the current school status as clearly as possible," said Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe, in a release. "We were able to adapt our earlier, phased entry plan into the color code system with only some minor tweaking. Overall, we think this is a great approach to opening schools in as safe and cautious a manner as possible."

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

