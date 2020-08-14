COVID-19 death toll increases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four additional deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic have been reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old woman from Logan County, an 84-year-old woman from Logan County, a 73-year-old man from Logan County and a 97-year-old man from Mercer County.

As of 10:00 a.m. Friday, there have been 344,530 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,274 total cases and 157 deaths.

1,973 cases are still active in the state, officials say.

6,144 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (31), Berkeley (727), Boone (114), Braxton (8), Brooke (72), Cabell (436), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (166), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (94), Hampshire (86), Hancock (112), Hardy (62), Harrison (240), Jackson (166), Jefferson (303), Kanawha (1,046), Lewis (28), Lincoln (97), Logan (285), Marion (198), Marshall (130), Mason (70), McDowell (65), Mercer (219), Mineral (127), Mingo (198), Monongalia (973), Monroe (20), Morgan (32), Nicholas (40), Ohio (275), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (127), Putnam (207), Raleigh (282), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (17), Taylor (61), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (214), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (269), Wyoming (46).

