COVID-19 KY | 679 new cases

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - After announcing the approved plan for Election Day Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 numbers.

Friday 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the state’s total to 38,298. That’s the 9th highest single-day total for cases.

The governor also reported eight new deaths related to the outbreak. The state’s death toll is now 804.

As of Friday, 656 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19 complications, 147 in the ICU and 97 on a ventilator.

Gov. Beshear says Kentucky’s positivity rate is 5.68 percent.

9,021 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus and 743,500 have received a COVID-19 test.

