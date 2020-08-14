Advertisement

Dodger Stadium vote center planned for presidential election

In Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, Dodger Stadium is seen after sunset in Los Angeles. Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November 2020, making the Dodgers the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting.
In Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, Dodger Stadium is seen after sunset in Los Angeles. Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November 2020, making the Dodgers the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November, making the Dodgers the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting.

Any registered voter in Los Angeles County can visit the stadium over a five-day period. Parking will be free.

Further details will be announced later. The team said Thursday that all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing.

The stadium site is a joint effort between the Dodgers and More Than A Vote, a nonprofit coalition of Black athletes and artists working together to educate, energize and protect young communities of color by fighting systemic voter suppression.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James helped created More Than A Vote.

“We are all in this together,” James said in a statement. “This is exactly why we created More Than a Vote. A lot of us now working together and here for every team who wants to follow the Dodgers lead and turn their stadium into a safer place for voting.”

Dodger Stadium has been closed to the general public during the shortened 60-game season. However, the stadium and surrounding property have hosted county’s largest COVID-19 testing site and been a staging ground for emergency equipment and a food distribution site for those experiencing food insecurity.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Crews try to tame California wildfire as heat wave arrives

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An enormous plume of smoke was visible across much of Southern California after the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in dense forest land.

Video

Virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted for Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot projects

Updated: 1 hour ago
A virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted for Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot projects in eastern Kentucky.

News

Family members react to nursing home visitation restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nursing homes in West Virginia are closed once again to visitors, following a series of COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths.

Video

Nursing home visitation restrictions back in place

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nursing home visitation restrictions went back into effect in West Virginia Thursday.

Latest News

Video

Huntington Police investigate man's stabbing death

Updated: 1 hours ago
A man died Thursday in a stabbing in the 200 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia.

Local

Biggest win yet | Teen comes home after skateboarding accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Thirty-eight days after Eli Harrison was in a serious skateboarding accident, he is finally home.

Video

Officials break ground on new aviation school

Updated: 2 hours ago
City and state officials on Thursday broke ground on the Bill Noe School of Aviation site. The program is through Marshall University, but will be hosted at Yeager Airport.

National

Tropical Storm Josephine forms; no warnings in effect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, making it the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

News

Virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted for Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot projects

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers hosted the first-ever virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Capitol Thursday to celebrate the completion of Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Pilot Program economic development and tourism-related projects in Perry, Floyd, and Clay counties.

News

WSAZ Investigates | City and construction company team up to clean up Jefferson Park subdivision

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
The Jefferson Road Project has caused many headaches for residents in the area, but Mayor Frank Mullens says he and the construction company are hoping to change that.