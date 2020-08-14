Advertisement

Dr. Clay Marsh explains W.Va.’s back-to-school COVID-19 metrics

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Metrics were announced Friday that will determine whether in-person school will be allowed in West Virginia. 

The numbers will be based on a seven-day rolling average of cumulative positive cases, based on 100,000 people. 

That decision was made to help create consistency across the board because some counties are much smaller than others. 

We asked Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia's COVID-19 czar, to break down the numbers. Check out the video above to see how it all breaks down. 

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Tigers Smiling For The Camera

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jim Treacy
They were talking football in Ironton Friday as the team held its' annual media day.

VOD Recordings

Ironton Football Media Day

Updated: 56 minutes ago
IRONTON FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY

Video

Amanda Barren talks with Dr. Clay Marsh about COVID-19 back-to-school metrics in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia's coronavirus czar, talks with Amanda Barren about the West Virginia back-to-school COVID-19 metrics.

News

Parents try out homeschooling for fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rather than an in-person or virtual learning option for the fall, parents are taking interest in the homeschooling route.

Latest News

News

Holy Family School plans for in-person learning Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katie Wilson
Catholic schools in Kentucky are moving forward with in-person learning despite Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation.

News

New loft-style apartments coming soon to downtown Charleston

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
The renovated building will house 52 apartment buildings, a hair salon and a restaurant.

Local

Cabell County Schools announce staggered re-entry approach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The decision came after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement about color coding counties based on the number of active COVID-19 cases at any given time, and giving school administrators the tools to plan accordingly.

News

Preparing schools for students to return

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Class size will be greatly reduced to practice social distancing, and lockers will be off limits.

Local

COVID-19 KY | 679 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Friday 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the state’s total to 38,298.

News

Interview with W.Va. State Superintendent Clayton Burch

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ's Amanda Barren interviews W.Va. State Superintendent Clayton Burch about color-coding system that will determine whether individual counties are allowed to reopen school to in-person instruction.