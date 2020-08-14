Dr. Clay Marsh explains W.Va.’s back-to-school COVID-19 metrics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Metrics were announced Friday that will determine whether in-person school will be allowed in West Virginia.

The numbers will be based on a seven-day rolling average of cumulative positive cases, based on 100,000 people.

That decision was made to help create consistency across the board because some counties are much smaller than others.

We asked Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia's COVID-19 czar, to break down the numbers. Check out the video above to see how it all breaks down.

