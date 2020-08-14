Eight additional COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Over the past 24-hours the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments have reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases. The new cases bring the total to 275 for the county since the outbreak began.

Another positive patient has also been hospitalized.

Two more people have recovered from coronavirus in the county, according to the health departments. The total number of recoveries is now 209.

Scioto County remains on a Level 2 Public Health Emergency (Orange) of the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

