Advertisement

Eight additional COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Over the past 24-hours the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments have reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases. The new cases bring the total to 275 for the county since the outbreak began.

Another positive patient has also been hospitalized.

Two more people have recovered from coronavirus in the county, according to the health departments. The total number of recoveries is now 209.

Scioto County remains on a Level 2 Public Health Emergency (Orange) of the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Thomas Health reaches agreement to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The plan includes terms that provide for discounted refunding of about $145 million in bond debt.

Local

Additional COVID-19 cases reported in Meigs County

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of Friday, 37 cases were listed as active. There have been 68 total cases reported since April, officials say.

Sports

Gov. Justice announces color coding to start W.Va. high school sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Governor Jim Justice Announces Color Coding System To Determine If Schools Can Practice/Play

Studio 3

Fried Feta at The Olive Tree

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Michael Jarrouj on Studio 3.

Latest News

Studio 3

Juggling remote work and parenting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Remote work expert, Moe Vela, on Studio 3.

News

Chase Hardin Trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
During his testimony, Hardin's account differed about the days of those alleged sexual assaults, as opposed to the accounts his accusers gave on the stand during their testimony.

Local

Prosecution rests in trial against former Marshall student accused of sexual assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
After calling several other people to the stand, including Hardin's sister, the defense called Hardin himself to testify.

News

WVDE releases color-coding system for reopening schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
The metric was developed by WVDHHR and will be measured on a seven-day rolling average of the number of new daily cases that are population adjusted per 100,000 people.

Studio 3

Tony previews weekend weather on Studio 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tony Cavalier on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Hooked on Science with Mr. Science

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Mr. Science will be at the Huntington Mall this weekend!