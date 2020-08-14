Family members react to nursing home visitation restrictions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nursing homes in West Virginia are closed once again to visitors, following a series of COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths.

Gov. Jim Justice stopped nursing home visits in March and let them resume in mid-June.

Families with loved ones at nursing homes say they feel like the move being repeated five months after it it was done the first time is a clear sign the struggle with the virus hasn’t gone the way anyone had hoped.

There were no hugs or visits for Okal Clagg on her 94th birthday, which happened to fall on Thursday, the same day nursing homes closed to visitors for the second time during the pandemic.

“She wants visitors, and she wants her family especially,” Clagg’s sister Wanda Foster said.

Clagg has been at Cabell Health Care in Culloden two years.

Thursday evening, loved ones surprised her with a birthday parade. Milton police and firefighters also participated.

“It’s better than not having one, and we’re blessed to do this,” Clagg’s son Paul Clagg said.

Clagg’s sister says it was disheartening to learn nursing homes were having to close to visitors a second time.

“I just thought she’s going to be disappointed,” Foster said.

“I was hoping it would get better, but evidently it hasn’t,” Paul said, “but I can understand their point, too, because they’re trying to keep everybody safe.”

Justice says they are working on a plan to allow some visitation. He says details on that plan will be released soon.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.