Advertisement

Gov. Beshear and Ky Secretary of State agree on election plan

(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - An agreement on how to conduct the November election has been reached between Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams and Governor Andy Beshear.

During a press conference Friday, the governor said he has signed an executive order on plans for the election, saying it will provide multiple options for voting, including absentee voting by mail, early voting and Election Day voting.

Under the plan, any voter of any age or health condition who believes he or she is at risk from COVID-19 may vote absentee ballot.

Early in-person voting will begin on October 13 and will include Saturday voting.

The voter registration portal that was up and running in June, will open again and link to Kentucky’s drivers license database.

Gov. Beshear says the online portal to request ballots will be open within seven days.

Also any person who is not able to get a Photo ID due to COVID-19 will be able to vote with a non-photo ID. Also, absentee voters who have a Photo ID but are not able to provide a copy of it will be able to vote.

Ballots need to be postmarked by Election Day and must be received by November 6. Drop boxes will be available for Kentuckians to return their mail ballots if they are concerned about postal delays. County clerks will determine these locations.

County plans to reduce Election Day voting locations will need the approval of the Governor and Secretary of State.

Every county will also have at least one voting super-center, where everyone from the county can go to vote, regardless of his or her precinct.

All counties will count and report all votes received, including absentee votes, on election night.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

West Portsmouth man arrested in alleged rape of young girl

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say they were notified Wednesday night that a young girl had been sexually assaulted. They say the victim is a young relative.

Local

3 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Lawrence County, Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The newest deaths bring the county’s overall death toll to four.

Local

6 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Boyd County Emergency Management agency, there have been 39 new COVID-19 cases this month alone and 203 since the pandemic began in early spring.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

Latest News

Local

Thomas Health reaches agreement to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The plan includes terms that provide for discounted refunding of about $145 million in bond debt.

Local

Additional COVID-19 cases reported in Meigs County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of Friday, 37 cases were listed as active. There have been 68 total cases reported since April, officials say.

Local

Eight additional COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Scioto County remains on a Level 2 Public Health Emergency (Orange) of the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

Sports

Gov. Justice announces color coding to start W.Va. high school sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Governor Jim Justice Announces Color Coding System To Determine If Schools Can Practice/Play

Studio 3

Fried Feta at The Olive Tree

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Michael Jarrouj on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Juggling remote work and parenting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Remote work expert, Moe Vela, on Studio 3.