Gov. Beshear and Ky Secretary of State agree on election plan

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - An agreement on how to conduct the November election has been reached between Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams and Governor Andy Beshear.

During a press conference Friday, the governor said he has signed an executive order on plans for the election, saying it will provide multiple options for voting, including absentee voting by mail, early voting and Election Day voting.

Under the plan, any voter of any age or health condition who believes he or she is at risk from COVID-19 may vote absentee ballot.

Early in-person voting will begin on October 13 and will include Saturday voting.

The voter registration portal that was up and running in June, will open again and link to Kentucky’s drivers license database.

Gov. Beshear says the online portal to request ballots will be open within seven days.

Also any person who is not able to get a Photo ID due to COVID-19 will be able to vote with a non-photo ID. Also, absentee voters who have a Photo ID but are not able to provide a copy of it will be able to vote.

Ballots need to be postmarked by Election Day and must be received by November 6. Drop boxes will be available for Kentuckians to return their mail ballots if they are concerned about postal delays. County clerks will determine these locations.

County plans to reduce Election Day voting locations will need the approval of the Governor and Secretary of State.

Every county will also have at least one voting super-center, where everyone from the county can go to vote, regardless of his or her precinct.

All counties will count and report all votes received, including absentee votes, on election night.

