Gov. Justice announces color coding to start W.Va. high school sports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Green and yellow are going to be popular colors in West Virginia this fall. During his press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice detailed a color coded system to determine if schools can practice and/or play. It was made in conjunction with the WVSSAC.

The system is based on four phases which are green, yellow, orange and red and are bases on the percentages of cases in a county per 100,000 people. Schools will be able to have athletic and extra-curricular activities with limited tickets available if their particular county is colored green or yellow. Green is based on less than 7 cases per 100,000 people while yellow is 8-15 cases per 100,000 people. If a county is orange, activities will be limited to controlled practices and activities only and that number is 16-24 cases per 100,000 people. Red is when all activities are suspended until the yellow level is maintained on a seven-day rolling basis and that county has 25+ cases per 100,000 people.

Governor Justice said in Friday’s press conference that the only county currently in the red is Logan, while Grant and Mingo counties are orange. The whole county-by-county map was not available during the briefing.

All West Virginia fall sports are scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 17.

