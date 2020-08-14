Advertisement

Groundbreaking ceremony held for first children’s hospital, certified autism center in Eastern Kentucky

The new Children’s Hospital in Pikeville, when finished, will treat patients from birth to 18 years, providing regional health care services for over 100,000 children in a 50-mile radius encompassing 23 counties in Eastern Kentucky, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia.
The new Children's Hospital in Pikeville, when finished, will treat patients from birth to 18 years, providing regional health care services for over 100,000 children in a 50-mile radius encompassing 23 counties in Eastern Kentucky, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia.(Pikeville Medical Center)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers on Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of the Pikeville Medical Center Children’s Hospital in Pike County thanks in part to a $4.78 million Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program grant.

They also joined local leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for PMC’s Appalachian Valley Autism Center.

The new Children’s Hospital in Pikeville, when finished, will treat patients from birth to 18 years, providing regional health care services for over 100,000 children in a 50-mile radius encompassing 23 counties in Eastern Kentucky, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. It is expected to add 50 full-time staffers, with up to 200 additional positions expected within the following four years.

The facility will include a 10-bed in-patient unit, 13 pediatric exam rooms, a children’s waiting area and playroom.

Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donovan Blackburn said: “On behalf of Pikeville Medical Center, the Board of Directors, physicians and staff, I want to thank Gov. Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers for supporting Pikeville Medical Center’s overall plan to expand pediatric services to the children of our region. With the efforts and support of Gov. Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers and ARC’s Federal Co-Chair Tim Thomas, PMC received two grants totaling nearly $6.3 million to develop the region’s first children’s hospital.”

Blackburn added: “In addition to developing the region’s first children’s hospital and a new autism center, other PMC pediatric initiatives we have are the only NICU in our service area and an emergency department that is certified a Pediatric Ready and now the first emergency department in Kentucky to become a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). These are just a few ways to show our commitment to serve the needs of our pediatric patients.”

The project was selected for funding through the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s (EEC) Division of Abandoned Mine Lands, as part of the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Pilot Program to revitalize the coalfields in Kentucky’s Appalachian region through economic development.

The opening in Pikeville marked the first official trip for Gov. Beshear outside of Frankfort since early March – before the commonwealth’s first coronavirus case.

Groundbreaking at Children's Hospital

WATCH LIVE | Gov. Beshear attends groundbreaking for Children’s Hospital in Pikeville and cuts ribbon for new autism center.

Posted by WSAZ NewsChannel 3 on Friday, August 14, 2020

