Gully washer watch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -What Thursday evening’s scattered downpours signal

It has been an interesting Thursday evening as the tropical heat of still another 90 degree day boiled over into “SCATTERED” cooling showers and thunderstorms.

Think of it this way! When you place a bag of popcorn in the microwave oven, the super-heated chamber starts the process of turning individual kernels into puffs of popcorn. If the heating process continues to exhaustion, all the kernels pop and you wind up with a bag of burnt popcorn. But removing the heat source just before completion, you have a delicious bowl of popcorn (butter please!) with several un-popped hold outs sifting to the bottom of the pouch.

During the late afternoon as the heat of Thursday climaxed at 90 degrees, the atmospheric microwave oven turned the daytime puffy cumulus clouds into scattered thunderheads. Those cumulonimbi then unleashed sudden cooling and dry ground quenching downpours.

The main zones of rain started in the mountains, then made a swoop at the Coalfields before winding down after dark. The removal of the sun and the heat of day then acted to rob the atmosphere of its thunder-making energy. So activity slowly would down.

Heaviest rains that ponded water on streets and swelled small streams (gully washers) fell from Southern Kanawha to Boone, Logan and Mingo WV and then crossed the Tug River into Kentucky where Pike, Martin, Floyd, Johnson, Lawrence, Carter and Elliott Counties Kentucky experienced the cooling thrust from these showers.

Overnight patchy fog will settle in and areas that had rain will be foggier. So traveling Routes 10, 152,52 and 3 in WV and Routes 460,23 and the Mountain Parkway will experience reduced vision in the pre-dawn hours.

Friday’s weather will aim to repeat Thursday’s with enough hot sun to propel temperatures to near 90 before a shower or storm re-fires in the heat of afternoon. Once again any slow moving storm could produce some local street flooding.

By Saturday a matador low pressure will pass overhead and instigate a more widespread shower and thunder pattern. In a summer where rains have been on the shy side of normal, Saturday’s gully washers may well be at a broader scope. This implies local high water issues starting with street flooding then progressing up the high water ladder.

Sunday’s risk of rain will drop to a scattered shower amidst sunshine pattern. Highs both days this weekend will be in the 80s not 90s!

