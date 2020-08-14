Advertisement

Holy Family School plans for in-person learning Monday

Catholic schools in Kentucky move forward with in-person learning despite Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation
Catholic schools in Kentucky are moving forward with in-person learning despite Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation.
Catholic schools in Kentucky are moving forward with in-person learning despite Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Katie Wilson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Most schools in Kentucky have delayed in-person learning to follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendations. However, Catholic schools in the state have decided to move forward, including Holy Family School in Ashland, which starts up Monday. It was a decision Father Andy Garner with Holy Family Catholic Church says bishops didn’t make lightly.

“The superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Lexington had a meeting with all of the principals and priests who are responsible for schools to get input from us about how our school councils were approaching this and about how we were getting input from parents and families,” Garner said.

Garner says most parents wanted the school to stay open, even after Beshear’s announcement.

“Everybody was like, ‘Are we going to be able to move forward?’” Garner said.

Even with the support, it’s not lost on Garner that he has a big responsibility to keep students safe. He has had teachers planning for this long before this week.

“The teachers have already been in their classrooms,” Garner said. “They’ve been working with a team of people in the schools to help make sure that all classrooms are appropriately arranged and set up and meeting protocols and everything.”

Some of the protocols include social distancing, face masks requirements, and even capping enrollment in some grades to make sure no more than 15 students are in a classroom. Garner says he’s confident Holy Family Catholic Church can protect their students and that the choice they made is the right one.

“We think that we stand at the threshold of doing some very bold and courageous things as we move forward,” Garner said.

All schools within the Catholic Diocese of Lexington are required to offer a non-traditional instruction option for students, as well.

