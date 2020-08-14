Hooked on Science with Mr. Science

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Jason Lindsey, aka Mr. Science, is getting kids ‘Hooked on Science’ this Saturday at the Huntington Mall.

Mr. Science will perform five shows in Center Court from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shows will last 20 minutes.

The show is free, but space is limited. Face coverings are required for anyone over the age of nine.

