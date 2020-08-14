Advertisement

Hooked on Science with Mr. Science

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Jason Lindsey, aka Mr. Science, is getting kids ‘Hooked on Science’ this Saturday at the Huntington Mall.

Mr. Science will perform five shows in Center Court from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shows will last 20 minutes.

The show is free, but space is limited. Face coverings are required for anyone over the age of nine.

Click here to visit Mr. Science’s website.

