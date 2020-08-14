Advertisement

Name of victim killed in stabbing released

A man died Thursday in a stabbing in the 200 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia.
A man died Thursday in a stabbing in the 200 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The name of the man who was killed in a stabbing has been released.

Huntington Police say Billy R. Wiles, 31, of Huntington was the victim.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 200 block of 6th Avenue on Thursday.

No other information has been released.

The incident is under investigation.

Click here for our previous story on this.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 death toll increases in West Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of 10:00 a.m. Friday, there have been 344,530 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,274 total cases and 157 deaths.

Local

Vice President to visit West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This is according to the Office of the Vice President.

News

West Hamlin home destroyed by fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
West Hamlin home destroyed by fire

Video

Virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted for Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot projects

Updated: 11 hours ago
A virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted for Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot projects in eastern Kentucky.

Latest News

News

Family members react to nursing home visitation restrictions

Updated: 11 hours ago
Nursing homes in West Virginia are closed once again to visitors, following a series of COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths.

Video

Nursing home visitation restrictions back in place

Updated: 12 hours ago
Nursing home visitation restrictions went back into effect in West Virginia Thursday.

Video

Huntington Police investigate man's stabbing death

Updated: 12 hours ago
A man died Thursday in a stabbing in the 200 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia.

Local

Biggest win yet | Teen comes home after skateboarding accident

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Thirty-eight days after Eli Harrison was in a serious skateboarding accident, he is finally home.

Video

Officials break ground on new aviation school

Updated: 12 hours ago
City and state officials on Thursday broke ground on the Bill Noe School of Aviation site. The program is through Marshall University, but will be hosted at Yeager Airport.

News

Virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted for Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot projects

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers hosted the first-ever virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Capitol Thursday to celebrate the completion of Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Pilot Program economic development and tourism-related projects in Perry, Floyd, and Clay counties.