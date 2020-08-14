Name of victim killed in stabbing released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The name of the man who was killed in a stabbing has been released.

Huntington Police say Billy R. Wiles, 31, of Huntington was the victim.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 200 block of 6th Avenue on Thursday.

No other information has been released.

The incident is under investigation.

