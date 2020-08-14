Advertisement

New loft-style apartments coming soon to downtown Charleston

The Atlas Building renovations have been underway in Charleston, West Virginia. The new building will feature apartments and businesses on the first floor.
The Atlas Building renovations have been underway in Charleston, West Virginia. The new building will feature apartments and businesses on the first floor.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Serious progress has been made on the Atlas Building located in downtown Charleston.

The renovated building will house 52 apartment buildings, a hair salon and a restaurant.

The apartments will start on the second floor and end on the eighth floor.

Units will feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and remote-controlled fans. Even though the building has come a long way from its previous state, there are classic features that made the cut.

“You still have the terrazzo floors, you have the wide hallways, you have the original elevators that are going to be upgraded,” said Jennifer Pharr, the leasing agent for the building.

Pharr says the units are going pretty fast. Out of the 52 apartments that have been built, leases have been signed for 12 of them. She says she has even more showings in the coming days, with serious inquires.

All the buzz came from a Facebook post made by the Charleston Area Alliance. This was a group that advocated for the building’s renovation, because of the housing it would bring to the area. Members of the alliance say they hope the success of this building will make other developers take a second look.

“We are convinced that once developers see how successful this is, that we’re going to be able to take that and really leverage it into additional downtown housing,” said Susie Salisbury, vice president of community development with the Charleston Area Alliance.

The building is still under construction. Pharr says units should be livable in November at the earliest.

