Preparing schools for students to return

Desks combined to help keep students 6 feet apart in a Kanawha County Schools classroom.
Desks combined to help keep students 6 feet apart in a Kanawha County Schools classroom.(WSAZ)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than half of Kanawha County Schools families have indicated they want their student to return to in-person classes when the school year begins, according to data released by the district. Schools are busy putting social distancing practices in place to keep everyone safe as buildings open in September.

Elkview Middle School will see about half of its 600 students return to the building, as the rest participate in remote learning, according to Principal Missy Lovejoy. Class size will be greatly reduced from up to 35 students to about 12 students to practice social distancing.

“Making sure that you have multiple plans,” Lovejoy said. “None of them are going to meet all your needs, but at least you can take one of them and adjust it to meet your needs. And we know that changes are happening daily, multiple times per day, actually.”

Two desks are being combined into one to keep students apart. Those desks will be wiped down between each class with sanitizing supplies that are being provided to teachers.

The bell schedule is being adjusted to allow for the cleaning and to reduce crowds in the hallways, Lovejoy said. Instead of standing in their doorways between classes, teachers will monitor students moving between classrooms to ensure social distancing guidelines are being followed.

To help prevent crowds from gathering, lockers are going to be off limits. Students will be able to access most of their resources on their iPads and are being asked to also carry a notebook and pencil case.

“Protect the kids, protect ourselves,” Lovejoy said. “I think it is important for the community, as well, that we are practicing the things that everyone is suggesting and that we are abiding by those.”

“Every child deserves a proper education,” parent Nathan Cantley said. His son is remaining in remote learning. “It’s just finding the right place to do this education.”

Cantley said being in school can teach important social skills and other lessons that can’t be learned online, but buildings must be safe for children to return.

Another parent, Jade Rowe, will be sending her daughter back for in-person instruction. She thinks schools can provide lessons about what is going on in the world and how to adapt to the new normal.

“I’m not keeping her out of school just because half of the world is panicked over a pandemic that if people would just listen would go away anyways,” Rowe said.

Lovejoy has taped lines down the middle of hallways to allow for one-way travel between classes. Red tape has also been put on benches of cafeteria tables, also separated apart from one another, to ensure a safe lunch period. Due to the reduced capacity in the cafeteria, some students will be forced to eat in the auditorium where paint has been sprayed on chairs to keep students 6 feet apart.

“We hope to be able to have our students back and be very safe about it by following those guidelines,” Lovejoy said.

