Advertisement

Prosecution rests in trial against former Marshall student accused of sexual assault

After calling several other people to the stand, the defense called Hardin himself to testify.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The prosecution rested its case in the trial of Chase Hardin Friday morning. Hardin, 23, is accused of sexually assaulting two women in 2018.

After calling several other people to the stand, including Hardin's sister Olivia, the defense called Hardin himself to testify.

During his testimony, Hardin's account differed about the days of those alleged sexual assaults, as opposed to the accounts his accusers gave on the stand during their testimony.

Both of those alleged victims testified earlier in the week.

Hardin is expected to take the stand again Friday afternoon. The defense had been questioning him extensively about the alleged incidents before court adjourned for a recess.

It isn't clear if the jury will get the case by Friday evening.

WSAZ’s Taylor Eaton is in the courtroom. Keep checking WSAZ Mobile and WSAZ.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Studio 3

Fried Feta at The Olive Tree

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Michael Jarrouj on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Juggling remote work and parenting

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Remote work expert, Moe Vela, on Studio 3.

News

Chase Hardin Trial

Updated: 37 minutes ago
During his testimony, Hardin's account differed about the days of those alleged sexual assaults, as opposed to the accounts his accusers gave on the stand during their testimony.

Local

WVDE releases color-coding system for reopening schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
The metric was developed by WVDHHR and will be measured on a seven-day rolling average of the number of new daily cases that are population adjusted per 100,000 people.

Latest News

Studio 3

Tony previews weekend weather on Studio 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tony Cavalier on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Hooked on Science with Mr. Science

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Mr. Science will be at the Huntington Mall this weekend!

Video

Fried Feta at The Olive Tree

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fried Feta at The Olive Tree

Video

Juggling remote work and parenting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Juggling remote work and parenting

Video

Hooked on Science with Mr. Science

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hooked on Science with Mr. Science

Local

Groundbreaking ceremony held for first children’s hospital, certified autism center in Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers on Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of the Pikeville Medical Center Children’s Hospital in Pike County thanks in part to a $4.78 million Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program grant.