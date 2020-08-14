Prosecution rests in trial against former Marshall student accused of sexual assault

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The prosecution rested its case in the trial of Chase Hardin Friday morning. Hardin, 23, is accused of sexually assaulting two women in 2018.

After calling several other people to the stand, including Hardin's sister Olivia, the defense called Hardin himself to testify.

During his testimony, Hardin's account differed about the days of those alleged sexual assaults, as opposed to the accounts his accusers gave on the stand during their testimony.

Both of those alleged victims testified earlier in the week.

Hardin is expected to take the stand again Friday afternoon. The defense had been questioning him extensively about the alleged incidents before court adjourned for a recess.

It isn't clear if the jury will get the case by Friday evening.

