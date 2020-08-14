Second accuser takes the stand in third day of Chase Hardin trial testimony

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several witnesses took the stand Thursday during the third day of testimony in the Chase Hardin trial.

Hardin, a former Marshall University student, is charged with sexually assaulting two different women in two separate incidents in 2018.

On Thursday morning, the state called Sgt. Matt Null with the Huntington Police Department to the stand.

Null testified about his role with the investigation into one of the alleged assaults. The prosecution questioned him about the day he was informed of the alleged assault, which was Nov. 12, 2018.

At that time, Null said he worked in the Family Crimes Unit of the Huntington Police Department where he was a supervisor.

He said he was called by another officer about an alleged sexual assault that had occurred. He said after being notified, he went to the home of the alleged victim to take her statement, as well as statements from two of her friends.

He said during his interview with the alleged victim, she informed him that she had met Chase Hardin at Ritter Park that evening, then had gone to a nearby fast-food restaurant and then went to a museum in town where they parked.

He testified that she told him they engaged in certain sexual acts that were consensual but that other sexual acts had occurred that she did not consent to.

Null said both of the friends’ statements that he was given were similar to the alleged victim’s.

He says the next part of his investigation included going to the museum to get surveillance video, talking with the alleged victim and taking pictures of her vehicle, which they were in the evening of the alleged incident.

He says he also took her to the scene of the alleged incident and had her message Hardin on the app Snapchat while he took pictures on a camera. Null testified this is a common investigative procedure in cases like this so they can see “how they interact.”

Null testified he then obtained warrants for Hardin’s cell phone and interviewed him on Marshall’s campus on Dec. 3, 2018. According to Sgt. Null’s testimony, he informed Hardin at that time that someone had filed a complaint against him and he wanted to get his side of the story.

Null said Hardin had an idea of why he was there to talk with. During their conversation, Null said Hardin admitted they had consensual sexual contact.

According to Null, Hardin admitted that some other sexual acts had occurred between the two but that those were “an accident.” He said he maintained that statement throughout their interview.

The prosecution also asked during testimony if Null talked with Hardin about any reasons this alleged victim may have come forward with the allegations.

Null referenced a conversation where Hardin said he felt like someone may have encouraged her to come forward. Null mentioned that Hardin said he didn’t think the alleged victim would want to go to police because he “didn’t think she would want her business out there like that.”

After the prosecution rested with the witness, the defense took over questioning. Kerry Nessel, of the defense, asking Sgt. Null about some of his interviews with his client.

“Chase Hardin did not admit to intentionally doing this?” asked Nessel. “He claimed it was an accident,” Null responded.

He went on to testify that Hardin stated several times during the interview that some of the acts were an accident.

The defense also asked about evidence in the case, saying there are no clothes saved from either of the alleged incidents and that there is no physical evidence.

The defense ended their questioning by asking Null if he agreed that there are two sides to every story before Null stepped down from the stand.

The second witness for the day was Shana Thompson, who called into the courtroom through Skype. Thompson is a Title XI investigator for Marshall University.

With her role, she testified she is assigned cases for the university involving Title XI complaints—anything from sexual assault, to domestic violence, to stalking. She said she is assigned complaints and assess whether there has been a policy violation under the university’s policies.

Thompson testified that a complaint came to her in February of 2019 about Chase Hardin involving an alleged incident that occurred Oct. 7, 2018.

The prosecution asked her about the nature of her investigation. She responded that there were allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual harassment.

She said after the allegations came to her, she interviewed Hardin on two separate occasions. She testified the first day was March 12 and the second was March 22, 2019.

She said during those interviews, she talked with Hardin about the night the alleged incident happened, Oct. 7, 2018.

Thompson says she also interviewed the alleged victim as part of the investigation. During Thompson’s testimony, she testified about her conversations with both her and Hardin.

In her testimony, the statements she claimed she was given by both about the evening in question differed from the statements that were given to Sgt. Null.

The third witness called to the stand Thursday was the second alleged victim of Hardin’s. She testified that she was good friends with Chase Hardin’s sister and that she was out one night with her and a group of friends at a bar in Huntington in August 2018 when she first met Hardin.

She says Hardin approached her and put his number in her phone to make sure his sister made it home OK from the bar.

The alleged victim testified that when she first met Hardin she thought he was “attractive” and that she thought about a future relationship with him.

She was then asked by the prosecution about the day the alleged assault happened which was Sept. 1, 2018.

She says Hardin came to her apartment off-campus and that they went to her room to watch a movie.

She testified that shortly into the movie, Hardin began kissing her, which she said she was OK with. She says he then started touching her inappropriately and that she started grabbing his hands to all them away from her.

She said he then started doing other sexual acts that she did not consent to. She testified that she kept telling him to stop, but he didn’t.

She testified that after the alleged incident, she told two of her roommates what happened. She said one of her roommates told her to “tell somebody.” When the prosecution asked her if she took that advice, she said not immediately. She said she was “trying to normalize it” because she “couldn’t believe” it happened to her.

The prosecution also asked her about having conversations with Hardin after the alleged incident. The alleged victim testified that they started talking about two and half weeks after the incident.

Prosecutors asked her about having conversations with him and how she felt about talking with him.

She responded, “I wanted to replace that bad memory of him with a good one.”

Sharon Frazier of the prosecution then asked about a number of texts between the alleged victim and Hardin that were sexually charged in nature.

The alleged victim responded that she was trying to convince herself that he didn’t do that to her and that she was “overreacting.”

The prosecution then asked about the alleged victim’s friendship with Hardin’s sister, asking about the fact that she didn’t like the fact that they had been communicating.

During her testimony, she stated that while she was on vacation, she saw a post in May 2019 from the other alleged victim of Hardin’s on social media.

She stated that the post said “read my blog post.” The alleged victim says she typically didn’t read blogs online but “had a feeling” she needed to read it.

She said the post mentioned what happened to the first alleged victim and that she described.a Marshall student with curly hair and a white Jeep.

She said after seeing the post, she messaged the first accuser on social media and told her the same thing had happened to her and that she knew who she was talking about.

She says the two of them then texted each other and talked about what happened. She says the first alleged victim asked her if she would be willing to come forward to talk.

Eventually, the second alleged victim filed a police report at the end of May.

When the defense took over questioning, Abraham Saad of the defense asked the second accuser about a statement she had made regarding Chase Hardin to his sister that indicated she wanted to have sexual intercourse with her brother.

The second alleged victim said she had said that statement but that she did not say it the night they were at the bar.

When he began questioning the alleged victim about the alleged incident, he asked if at any point did she scream or yell for help. She responded that she didn’t.

The defense also asked about the fact that the second accuser said she still wanted a relationship after the alleged incident, asking if they started dating would she have still reported.

She responded by saying, “Yes, I still think I would be here.”

The defense also questioned the victim about pictures that were taken of blood in her apartment. She stated that she had taken pictures, as well as her roommate at the time.

The defense asked why those pictures do not exist. She testified that she took pictures on the app Snapchat so they did not save.

Defense attorney Saad also asked the second accuser about a number of sexually charged text messages that were sent between her and Hardin after the alleged incident took place.

When asked about why she was saying things to him in that nature, she responded, “I was trying to normalize this and convince myself that maybe this didn’t happen and maybe I’m not a victim.”

Toward the end of the day, the prosecution called two more witnesses, Natalie Frye and Chloe Riffe, both were roommates of the second accuser at the time of the alleged assault.

Frye testified that she was home the day the alleged assault occurred and was in her room, but didn’t hear anything that would have indicated anything was wrong i.e. screaming or yelling.

However, she testified that when Hardin and the accuser came out of her room, she could immediately tell something was wrong from her demeanor.

She says eventually she told her what happened and she urged her to tell someone.

The defense questioning this witness about photos that she took of blood in the alleged victim’s room and why those pictures don’t exist today.

She testified that she didn’t think they would be needed and that she needed space on her phone, so she deleted them.

Chloe Riffe testified that she was not home during the time when the alleged incident happened, but that when she did come home, the alleged victim looked upset and flushed and she could tell something was wrong.

She says she then asked her if she was OK and she responded that “she didn’t want to talk about it.”

But Riffe said immediately after that conversation, she noticed blood in the alleged victim’s bedroom and asked again what was wrong. She says that’s when Hardin’s accuser told her what had happened.

She also brought up a new aspect in her testimony that had not been brought up in the alleged victim’s testimony. She said the alleged victim told her Hardin had put his hand over her mouth during the alleged assault.

Day four of the trial is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Friday. The state is expected to call at least one more witness, then the defense is expected to call several people to the stand.

