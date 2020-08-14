Advertisement

Thomas Health reaches agreement to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The plan includes terms that provide for discounted refunding of about $145 million in bond debt for Thomas Health.
The plan includes terms that provide for discounted refunding of about $145 million in bond debt for Thomas Health.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A plan for Thomas Health to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection has been approved, the company announced Friday.

The plan includes terms that provide for discounted refunding of about $145 million in bond debt. Rosemawr Management, an alternative investment firm, will the provide exit financing, according to Thomas Health.

The company, which sought Chapter 11 protection on Jan. 10, said the agreement will result in a significant reduction of the company’s long-term debt.

Financing is expected to be completed by mid-September.

"To be in the position to file a viable plan that will restructure and strengthen our balance sheet, while maintaining and continuing to treat our patients, especially during times as unprecedented as the last 90 days, is a testament to the hard work of our employees," said Dan Lauffer, president and CEO of Thomas Health, in a release.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Additional COVID-19 cases reported in Meigs County

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of Friday, 37 cases were listed as active. There have been 68 total cases reported since April, officials say.

Local

Eight additional COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Scioto County remains on a Level 2 Public Health Emergency (Orange) of the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

Sports

Gov. Justice announces color coding to start W.Va. high school sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Governor Jim Justice Announces Color Coding System To Determine If Schools Can Practice/Play

Studio 3

Fried Feta at The Olive Tree

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Michael Jarrouj on Studio 3.

Latest News

Studio 3

Juggling remote work and parenting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Remote work expert, Moe Vela, on Studio 3.

News

Chase Hardin Trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
During his testimony, Hardin's account differed about the days of those alleged sexual assaults, as opposed to the accounts his accusers gave on the stand during their testimony.

Local

Prosecution rests in trial against former Marshall student accused of sexual assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
After calling several other people to the stand, including Hardin's sister, the defense called Hardin himself to testify.

News

WVDE releases color-coding system for reopening schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
The metric was developed by WVDHHR and will be measured on a seven-day rolling average of the number of new daily cases that are population adjusted per 100,000 people.

Studio 3

Tony previews weekend weather on Studio 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tony Cavalier on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Hooked on Science with Mr. Science

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Mr. Science will be at the Huntington Mall this weekend!