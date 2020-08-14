Advertisement

Tony previews weekend weather on Studio 3

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The weekend is here, and that means it’s time to plan outdoor fun... social distancing, of course.

Weather-wise this week, we have watched derecho winds in America’s heartland and tropical downpours come close to our region.

With heavy downpours all around us, one has to wonder if our luck is about to run out.

Tony Cavalier gives Studio 3 viewers his unique spin on the weekend ahead.

