Vice President to visit West Virginia

This is according to the Office of the Vice President.
This is according to the Office of the Vice President.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit West Virginia on Saturday.

This is according to the Office of the Vice President.

Pence is set to visit White Sulphur Springs to meet with Governor Jim Justice on efforts to combat COVID-19 and safely reopening the state.

According to the Office of the Vice President, before the pandemic, the Trump administration’s pro-growth policies created economic growth that led to a 4.7% unemployment rate in the state. West Virginia’s unemployment rate has dropped from 15.9% in April to 10.4% and recovered over 47,000 jobs.

This is a developing story.

