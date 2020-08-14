Advertisement

Virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted for Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot projects

Virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Abandoned Mine Lands projects in eastern Ky.
Virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Abandoned Mine Lands projects in eastern Ky.(AP)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers hosted the first-ever virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Capitol Thursday to celebrate the completion of Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Pilot Program economic development and tourism-related projects in Perry, Floyd, and Clay counties.

The Rails to Trails Project is nearly a $2 million project. It will feature a paved walking and biking trail connecting Prestonsburg with the Middle Creek National Civil War Battlefield and on to the historic community of David, a former coal town.

“We made the decision years ago that we were going to take our natural terrain and beauty and developing it into an economy of tourism,” Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said. “This is just another part of it.”

Gov. Beshear praised the projects as a positive step for the region, which has seen coal severance funds diminish.

“It’s a mission to revitalize our coalfields. Very often we talk about the challenge we face, but this is actually doing something,” Beshear said. “It’s an investment to make sure we are doing something to move forward.”

In Perry County, a former mine site, received $6.5 million in AML Pilot funding to purchase a new aluminum extrusion press from Italy.

Impact Outdoor Adventures, an RV/camping facility located at an abandoned mine lands site in Clay County, opened last month, thanks to a $700,000 AML Pilot grant.

On Thursday, it was announced new construction EastPark Industrial Site spanning Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup, and Lawrence counties -- a new worksite through a $4 million AML Pilot grant. The project will involve site stabilization through the placement and monitoring of about 600,000 cubic yards of on-site earthen material in three phases during 22 weeks.

This will allow the installation of a grid of aggregate and concrete support piers and columns, through a separately funded project, on an 84-acre site that will support future economic development.

“We are very appreciative of Gov. Beshear and Congressman Rogers for supporting this AML grant to help prepare EastPark for future industrial development,” said Robert “Bobby” Carpenter, the Greenup County Judge-Executive.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Biggest win yet | Teen comes home after skateboarding accident

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Thirty-eight days after Eli Harrison was in a serious skateboarding accident, he is finally home.

Video

Officials break ground on new aviation school

Updated: 37 minutes ago
City and state officials on Thursday broke ground on the Bill Noe School of Aviation site. The program is through Marshall University, but will be hosted at Yeager Airport.

News

WSAZ Investigates | City and construction company team up to clean up Jefferson Park subdivision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
The Jefferson Road Project has caused many headaches for residents in the area, but Mayor Frank Mullens says he and the construction company are hoping to change that.

Video

Russell Independent School teachers return to work

Updated: 1 hour ago
Russell Independent School teachers returned to work Thursday, beginning final preparations for the first day of school.

Latest News

News

Ashland Board of Education delays in-person start date

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The Ashland Board of Education met with parents, students, and administration to vote whether the district will follow Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation of delaying in-person classes to late September.

News

Second accuser takes the stand in third day of Chase Hardin trial testimony

Updated: 3 hours ago
The trial for Chase Hardin, who is accused of sexually assaulting two women in 2018, is entering its fourth day.

News

Ashland Board of Education delays in-person start date

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Ashland Board of Education met with parents, students, and administration to vote on whether or not the district will follow Governor Andy Beshear's recommendation of delaying in-person classes to late September.

Local

Payroll Tax Break: What you need to know

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The "tax holiday" doesn't mean it's free money.

News

Russell Independent School teachers return to work

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Wilson
Russell Independent School teachers returned to work Thursday.

Video

Amanda Barren explains payroll tax deferment

Updated: 3 hours ago
Amanda Barren explains the payroll tax deferment and how it could affect your finances down the line.