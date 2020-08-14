Virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted for Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot projects

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers hosted the first-ever virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Capitol Thursday to celebrate the completion of Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Pilot Program economic development and tourism-related projects in Perry, Floyd, and Clay counties.

The Rails to Trails Project is nearly a $2 million project. It will feature a paved walking and biking trail connecting Prestonsburg with the Middle Creek National Civil War Battlefield and on to the historic community of David, a former coal town.

“We made the decision years ago that we were going to take our natural terrain and beauty and developing it into an economy of tourism,” Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said. “This is just another part of it.”

Gov. Beshear praised the projects as a positive step for the region, which has seen coal severance funds diminish.

“It’s a mission to revitalize our coalfields. Very often we talk about the challenge we face, but this is actually doing something,” Beshear said. “It’s an investment to make sure we are doing something to move forward.”

In Perry County, a former mine site, received $6.5 million in AML Pilot funding to purchase a new aluminum extrusion press from Italy.

Impact Outdoor Adventures, an RV/camping facility located at an abandoned mine lands site in Clay County, opened last month, thanks to a $700,000 AML Pilot grant.

On Thursday, it was announced new construction EastPark Industrial Site spanning Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup, and Lawrence counties -- a new worksite through a $4 million AML Pilot grant. The project will involve site stabilization through the placement and monitoring of about 600,000 cubic yards of on-site earthen material in three phases during 22 weeks.

This will allow the installation of a grid of aggregate and concrete support piers and columns, through a separately funded project, on an 84-acre site that will support future economic development.

“We are very appreciative of Gov. Beshear and Congressman Rogers for supporting this AML grant to help prepare EastPark for future industrial development,” said Robert “Bobby” Carpenter, the Greenup County Judge-Executive.

