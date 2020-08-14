West Hamlin home destroyed by fire

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire ripped through a home in West Hamlin Thursday night destroying the home.

Calls about the fire on 5 Jupiter Road came in around 10:30 p.m.

There are no known injuries.

Crews from the West Hamlin, Guyan River, and the Hamlin fire department were on the scene for about three hours to put down the blaze.

West Hamlin dispatcher tells WSAZ Fire Chief Ron Porter will return to the scene Friday morning to determine a cause.

