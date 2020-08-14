West Portsmouth man arrested in alleged rape of young girl

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from West Portsmouth was arrested on rape charges involving a young girl, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Johnnie Harlow, 63, faces two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Investigators say they were notified Wednesday night that a young girl had been sexually assaulted. They say the victim is a young relative.

Harlow was taken to the Scioto County Jail. His bond is $250,000.

