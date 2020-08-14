Advertisement

West Portsmouth man arrested in alleged rape of young girl

Johnnie Harlow, 63, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, is accused in the rape of a young girl in Scioto County.
Johnnie Harlow, 63, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, is accused in the rape of a young girl in Scioto County.(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from West Portsmouth was arrested on rape charges involving a young girl, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Johnnie Harlow, 63, faces two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Investigators say they were notified Wednesday night that a young girl had been sexually assaulted. They say the victim is a young relative.

Harlow was taken to the Scioto County Jail. His bond is $250,000.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

