WSAZ Investigates | City and construction company team up to clean up Jefferson Park subdivision

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week WSAZ uncovered that a major road project out of Kanawha County has been sitting at a standstill for nine months. The Jefferson Road Project is designed to eliminate traffic backup and expand busy roadways in South Charleston. But neighbors of the subdivision the project will cut through told WSAZ they’re frustrated with the lack of upkeep on the land.

One day after the WSAZ investigation aired, South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said Kokosing Construction Company, which is handling the project, showed up to his office wanting to discuss how to maintain the land. Even though the company doesn’t currently have permits, DOH said they are still responsible for the land maintenance and can do so without a permit.

On Tuesday, Mayor Mullens said the city and company met again and decided to team up to tackle the work.

“We had a good meeting with Kokosing and just discussed particularly three issues that were on my mind, which was getting rid of the brush piles, maintaining the property as far as grass cutting and the other thing was (the) sediment control scenario,” Mullens said.

He said both the city and Kokosing will help with keeping the grass cut on a regular basis, the city will take care of the debris piles, and Kokosing will work on drainage issues.

“We need to be cooperative of each other and do what’s best for the community and project and (Kokosing is) all for that. So again, it was a great meeting, very cooperative meeting among all groups, so I’m looking forward to better situations as we move forward.”

But neighbors in the subdivision told WSAZ, they will have to see it to believe it.

“We’ve been promised so many things, we’ve been left in the dark. Everything has been there for a year, it looks awful but I hope he’s going to help us out like he says he’s going to,” said Julie Campbell, who has lived in Jefferson Park for almost 15 years.

Mullens said residents could see workers out as soon as this week, but the city is going to have the brush piles removed by the end of next week.

The construction company is planning to have a permit resubmitted by Labor Day, which will then have to be reviewed and approved before construction can pick back up.

Keep following WSAZ for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.