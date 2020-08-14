WVDE releases color-coding system for reopening schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Education has released a color-coding system that will determine whether individual counties are allowed to reopen school to in-person instruction.

Gov. Justice said Thursday the metric was developed by WVDHHR and will be measured on a seven-day rolling average of the number of new daily cases that are population adjusted per 100,000 people.

Each county will be assigned one of four colors: green, yellow, orange or red. Gov. Justice says an updated map will be posted every Saturday at 9 p.m. For the School Re-entry Metrics & Protocols listed on the West Virginia Department of Education’s website click here.

According to the metric, green indicates that a county is experiencing minimal community transmission. Counties in green are allowed to operate under general re-entry guidelines, but must continue to follow best health practices to prevent the spread of the disease.

Counties in yellow are experiencing moderate community transmission and increased restrictions may be necessary.

A county in orange indicates it is experiencing higher community transmission and further restrictions will be necessary.

Officials say any county in red is experiencing substantial community transmission. Under these conditions, all in-person instruction is suspended and remote learning plans are to be activated. Staff will provide essential support services, including meals, student engagement, and special education. All sports activities and competition will also be halted.

Officials announced the ranking will go as follows:

Less than 7 cases per 100,000 people: Green

8-15 cases per 100,000 people: Yellow

16-24 cases per 100,000 people: Orange

25+ cases per 100,000 people: Red

Based on the new metric, Gov. Justice said the nation is currently tracking at 16, which would place it in orange.

If the map was active Friday, Gov. Jim Justice said Logan County would be listed in the red, while Grant and Mingo Counties would be orange.

They say the metric will be continuously evaluated by the DHHR and will be updated each week on the online dashboard and map resources.

