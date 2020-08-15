40 new deaths, an additional 1,117 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 3,824 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 107,674 cases reported statewide.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a press conference on Saturday.

An additional 5,658 cases and 278 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 12,210 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 2,767 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

