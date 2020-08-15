6 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County include 4 youths
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Six new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Greenup County.
The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday.
It says the cases involve a 42-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, a 51-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy.
All of those affected are isolating at home.
Overall, there are 145 confirmed cases in the county, and 102 have recovered.
Forty-two of the cases remain active.
