Barnhart: Calipari ‘has been unbelievable’ with COVID-19 protocols

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart spoke with Andy Katz and said that Kentucky head men’s basketball coach John Calipari has been unbelievable with his approach with COVID-19 protocols.

The one word Barnhart has used to describe the COVID-19 process is patience. He said Calipari has been super in educating his team and going about things slowly.

“Cal has been unbelievable in just saying I’m going to step through this one step at a time for the health and safety of our kids,” said Barnhart.”

“No. 2, making sure we’ve got the best interest for them first and foremost. Secondly, let’s be really thoughtful about how we prepare for a November start, or whatever that looks like, and let’s find a way. We don’t need to rush to the start line.”

