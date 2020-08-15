Advertisement

Barnhart: Calipari ‘has been unbelievable’ with COVID-19 protocols

He said Calipari has been super in educating his team and going about things slowly.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts instructions to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts instructions to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart spoke with Andy Katz and said that Kentucky head men’s basketball coach John Calipari has been unbelievable with his approach with COVID-19 protocols.

The one word Barnhart has used to describe the COVID-19 process is patience. He said Calipari has been super in educating his team and going about things slowly.

“Cal has been unbelievable in just saying I’m going to step through this one step at a time for the health and safety of our kids,” said Barnhart.”

“No. 2, making sure we’ve got the best interest for them first and foremost. Secondly, let’s be really thoughtful about how we prepare for a November start, or whatever that looks like, and let’s find a way. We don’t need to rush to the start line.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Tigers Smiling For The Camera

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
They were talking football in Ironton Friday as the team held its' annual media day.

VOD Recordings

Ironton Football Media Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
IRONTON FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY

Sports

Middle Tennessee State WR Dobson Transferring to WVU

Updated: 4 hours ago
Has two years of eligibility remaining

Sports

Gov. Justice announces color coding to start W.Va. high school sports

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Governor Jim Justice Announces Color Coding System To Determine If Schools Can Practice/Play

Latest News

Sports

Mountain East Conference postpones fall sports

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Mountain East postpones fall sports until spring

Sports

Big 12 & WVU release 2020 schedule

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Big 12 and West Virgina release a revised 2020 football schedule

Sports

CUSA meets about football moving forward

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT
|
By Keith Morehouse
Conference USA presidents and athletics directors talk with medical experts about plans for football in the fall

Sports

Big Ten cancels fall football, Big 12 stays the course

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Big 10 decides to cancel football this fall, while the Big 12 presses on

Sports

Herd Loses Another 2020 Opponent

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Mountain West Conference cancels fall sports seasons

Sports

CUSA Member Cancels Fall Sports

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Old Dominion will not compete in fall sports