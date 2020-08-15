Car fire damages apartment building

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled a large fire at an apartment complex in Charleston overnight.

The Malden Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Eagle View apartment complex with a report of a car fire. When they arrived on scene, the car was fully involved.

Firefighters said the fire did cause some damage to the apartments it was parked near.

No word on any injuries at this time.

