Deputies searching for missing man

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

Deputies said Garrett Scott Epling was last seen about a month ago in the Matewan area.

Epling is described as being 5′7″ and weigh around 165 lbs. with brown eyes.

It’s unknown if he is in danger at this time.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department at 304-235-8551.

