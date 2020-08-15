Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Downpour risk Saturday, then generally quieter

By Andy Chilian
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Saturday, with local high water possible due to downpours. After that, the week ahead will see more dry hours than not with only isolated opportunities for showers.

Saturday morning starts with pockets of rain and drizzle, as well as patchy fog, as temperatures sit near 70 degrees. As the day progresses, more showers and thunderstorms will develop, and some have the potential to produce heavy rain, which in turn may lead to local high water on streets and along creeks and streams. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for northern and eastern parts of the Tri-State through Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s all day Saturday due to the clouds and showers.

Showers and storms will fade Saturday night into Sunday morning under a mostly cloudy sky with patchy fog. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Sunday will see morning clouds giving way to more sunshine for the afternoon. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most hours of the day will be dry. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

On Monday, expect a mostly sunny sky with just a small chance for a shower. High temperatures will inch closer to the upper 80s.

A mostly sunny sky will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday with humidity levels comfortably lower. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high in the mid 80s. A few showers are possible again on Friday as highs get back to the upper 80s.

