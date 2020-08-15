Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Improving conditions in coming days

By Andy Chilian
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following an unsettled end to the week, conditions will begin to improve over the next few days. There will still be the opportunity for showers and storms, but they will be mostly isolated in coverage.

Showers and thunderstorms will fade Saturday night. Expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with patchy fog as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

On Sunday, expect clouds to start, followed by a decent amount of sunshine breaking out for the afternoon. While much of the day will be dry, a cold front approaching from the northwest late in the day will spark isolated showers and thunderstorms. These will start across southeastern Ohio first (4-5 PM) and move across the rest of the Tri-State towards sunset (8-9 PM).

Monday will start with clouds and areas of fog but end with lots of sunshine while staying dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

On Tuesday, expect a mostly sunny sky. A few showers are possible, mainly over southern portions of the Tri-State, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry for the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the mid 80s. Thursday’s conditions will be nearly the same, with afternoon temperatures perhaps a degree or two warmer officially.

On Friday, expect a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80s.

Scattered storms will once again be possible on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky with a high in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

