Advertisement

Flood risk into Saturday

Tropical air poses high water risk
Showers are good for the garden but torrents are another story...a high water story!
Showers are good for the garden but torrents are another story...a high water story!(WCAX)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wait and see flood period ahead

It is one of those summer weekends when given the Covid pandemic we all want to enjoy the outdoors (of course while social distancing). Trouble is rain is in the forecast. In the under-statement of the season, Sunday’s weather (sunshine and warm in the 80s) will trump Saturday’s climate (damp, humid with rain and thunder at times).

First off the air is tropical in nature so it would not take very long (1-2 hours) for a downpour to linger and create a localized flash flood tonight or Saturday. Odds favor a handful of flood warnings to head our way but pinpointing when and where a flood will occur will be a short term (half hour before) event.

While our computer models have been hinting at a stretch of land across Interior Southern Ohio into Central WV for high water, a secondary wave of heavy rain and possible flooding is hinted to occur from Charleston south into the WV Coalfield district.

Early Friday evening while the steadiest and heaviest rains were falling from Chillicothe to Jackson and McArthur Ohio, parts of Eastern Kentucky including Elliott and Pike Counties had that red radar glow of possible high water trouble to come.

Bottom line lets watch the radar during a grey, showery and thundery Saturday ahead before we turn our attention to a brighter and drier day on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | On Downpour Patrol

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
In a summer known for heat and overall dryness, Tony says Thursday night's scattered downpours are telegraphing some much needed rain.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | August Humidity Continues

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
The summer downpour season has been on hold this week save for the far southern Coalfield region and the high country of WV, KY. Now Tony says there is hope that something can break thru the dry air wall.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Typical August Form And Fashion

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Highs will range from the upper 80s (airports) to 90 (downtown) as we head toward the weekend.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT

Video

Tony's Tuesday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says the summer doldrums are in place when it comes to heat and humidity.

Forecast

Summer doldrums arrive

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
August is known for the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer. Tony says this pattern is tailored to that notion!

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | The Humidity Is Up, But The Heat Remains

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Starting Tuesday evening but especially by Wednesday through Friday, the afternoon heat and humidity will be too hard for the atmosphere to handle without rain.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT