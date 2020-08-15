Flood risk into Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wait and see flood period ahead

It is one of those summer weekends when given the Covid pandemic we all want to enjoy the outdoors (of course while social distancing). Trouble is rain is in the forecast. In the under-statement of the season, Sunday’s weather (sunshine and warm in the 80s) will trump Saturday’s climate (damp, humid with rain and thunder at times).

First off the air is tropical in nature so it would not take very long (1-2 hours) for a downpour to linger and create a localized flash flood tonight or Saturday. Odds favor a handful of flood warnings to head our way but pinpointing when and where a flood will occur will be a short term (half hour before) event.

While our computer models have been hinting at a stretch of land across Interior Southern Ohio into Central WV for high water, a secondary wave of heavy rain and possible flooding is hinted to occur from Charleston south into the WV Coalfield district.

Early Friday evening while the steadiest and heaviest rains were falling from Chillicothe to Jackson and McArthur Ohio, parts of Eastern Kentucky including Elliott and Pike Counties had that red radar glow of possible high water trouble to come.

Bottom line lets watch the radar during a grey, showery and thundery Saturday ahead before we turn our attention to a brighter and drier day on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.