Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 638 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Saturday

(photo- CDC)
(photo- CDC)(CDC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 638 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 38,930 cases. The COVID-19 testing positive rate is 5.45%.

“Saturday’s COVID report, unfortunately, suggests this is going to be the highest week of total cases that we’ve ever had, though our positivity rate is going down a little bit,” said Gov. Beshear. “Folks, this thing is real. We are at war with it and we are going to have to be the strong, resilient and also patient Kentuckians that we are to make sure that we prevent loss of life, that we promote health and that we protect our children, that we should never, ever experiment with.”

Seventeen of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

“When you look at how hard children are being hit now, 322 people under the age of 18 have tested positive since the beginning of this in Warren County alone,” the Governor said.

The Governor also reported six new deaths on Saturday. The deaths reported included two men from Jefferson County, ages 71 and 85; a 57-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 74-year-old man from Graves County; a 72-year-old man from Nicholas County, and an 89-year-old man from McCracken County.

That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 810.

As of Saturday, at least 754,985 tests had been administered. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered stood at 9,091.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

40 new deaths, an additional 1,117 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 57 minutes ago
As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 3,824 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 107,674 cases reported statewide.

News

Nearly 75 cases of COVID-19 linked to Vanceburg nursing home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Lewis County health officials say 50 residents and 24 staff members at Vanceburg Rehabilitation Center have tested positive have tested positive for the virus.

News

Tropical downpours pose high water risk

Updated: 3 hours ago
Heavy rains falling on a wet soil pose a heightened risk for high water in West Virginia this afternoon. Leftover showers in Kentucky and Ohio are more nuisance.

News

Three Athens bars cited for not following COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Agents with OIU say they served citations at three establishments in Athens after a trace-back investigation from a July 4 fatal crash showed the establishments violated ODH orders.

Latest News

Homepage

UPDATE | One lane reopens after I-79 North crash in Kanawha County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
I-79 north closed due to a tractor trailer on it's side

News

Vice President Mike Pence visits W.Va. to address COVID-19 response

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The Vice President of the United States was in West Virginia Saturday morning meeting with Gov. Jim Justice about the state’s response to COVID-19 and reopening the state after the virus caused an economic shutdown.

Local

COVID-19 W.VA. l 3 new deaths reported

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
There are 8,457 total cases reported in West Virginia.

News

Car fire damages apartment building

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The car was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

News

Deputies searching for missing man

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Garrett Epling was last seen about a month ago, according to deputies.

Local

Major I-77 lighting project completed in Kanawha County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The project involved the installation of high mast lighting towers at the interchanges at exit 106 and exit 111. The new lights will increase visibility and overall safety for commuters in the area.