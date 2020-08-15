Advertisement

Logan County currently in red zone

Gov. Jim Justice made that announcement Friday according to the color coded system for schools
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice announced the metrics behind a color coded system which will determine if a county can have in-person classes. To physically have students in classrooms, a county will have to be in the green or yellow to start. If they’re in the red or orange, they will have to start remote.

“If we were going back to school tomorrow, Logan, Mingo and Grant county would be 100% virtual, and that’s all they could be,” Justice said.

Erica Sheppard is a single mother of three in Logan County and she said the announcement left her worried about how she will juggle working full-time and having her kids learning from home, if the color in Logan doesn’t change.

“It’s hard and then I have to fit in work and everything else that has to be done. Then when you send eight hours of school work home with three different children, plus parents work eight hours a day, it’s pretty much impossible,” Sheppard said.

Logan County Superintendent Patricia Lucas said a recent survey revealed roughly 40% of students in the county don’t have reliable internet access. Therefore, the county is trying to work with internet providers to place internet into some students homes.

“I feel very confident that our teachers have made enough plans and will be prepared for remote learning,” Lucas said.

Lucas also said there will be packets on standby for students if the county is forced to go remote.

“You don’t get a lot of internet service in a lot of these rural areas and then again, how are these kids going to get the education they need to have,” Sheppard told WSAZ. “They need that teacher interaction. I mean, I do the best I can with them, but I’m not a teacher, I’m just not.”

West Virginia coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said Friday that the numbers will be available for counties to see on a daily basis to know how they are trending.

“In some ways this system makes the schools and the activities another driver for us to get the citizens of that county to start doing the kind of things we know reduces the spread of COVID-19.”

