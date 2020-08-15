Major I-77 lighting project completed in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Division of Highways has completed a major lighting project along Interstate 77 in Kanawha County.

The project involved the installation of high mast lighting towers at the interchanges at exit 106 and exit 111. The new lights will increase visibility and overall safety for commuters in the area.

At a cost of $1.6 million to the Highway Safety Improvements Fund, the project began in September 2019 and was funded after it was found that both areas lacked adequate lighting.

