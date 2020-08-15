More than $425K raised for 5-year-old boy fatally shot at point-blank range in N.C.

WILSON, N.C. (WITN/WBTV) - More than $425,000 has been raised for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot at point-blank range in North Carolina.

Cannon Hinnant was shot to death over the weekend in Wilson and was laid to rest Thursday night. The funeral took place at Shingleton Funeral Home.

A GoFundMe page was created by Cannon’s grandmother, Gwen Hinnant. The fundraising page had a goal of $5,000, but had raised $434,604 by Friday afternoon.

Cannon Hinnant was shot around 5:30 p.m. on Archers Road. Police say the boy later died at the hospital. The suspect, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, has been charged with first-degree murder in the boy’s killing.

According to WRAL, Sessoms was the boy’s neighbor.

Dozens of cars rolled in and tons of people filled up the funeral home remembering young Cannon, a life taken too soon.

“And I just scooped him up in my arms and held him and held him and screamed, ‘Somebody please help me save my son! Help me save my son, please!’” said Cannon’s dad Austin Hinnant,

Austin Hinnant says his life is forever changed. “They can’t imagine what it’s like to hold your son in your arms with a gunshot wound to the head and his blood is running down your arms.”

Thursday night a community came together to support the family and remember Cannon.

Family friend Lisa Howard said, “I’m heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for them. It was just senseless to have to go and lay a five-year-old child to rest that had the rest of his life to live.”

“It’s sad that a little boy that’s five-years-old can be taken away from his family. I have a four-year-old little girl and I just can’t imagine,” another person at the funeral, Christopher Joseph said,

Joseph and his wife made shirts for the family and donated some of the proceeds to them too.

He said this world is dark, and people do bad things. “I just hope they don’t take it out of proportion and make it all about a race thing. In my eyes, I believe there’s good people and bad people. I hope it awakens everybody to be more alert.”

Another person who attended said she didn’t know the family, but knew she had to bring her family to the funeral. “I have three children but my middle child has just been crying and crying over the loss of Cannon and his death that was just needless and pointless because he was just a five-year-old child”

